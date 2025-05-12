Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet to resume flight operations in Jammu, Srinagar, among other cities — Check details here

Commercial airliners, like Air India, IndiGo, and SpiceJet, have announced the resumption of flight operations from airports like Jammu, Srinagar, among several other cities, which were temporarily shut due to the rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

Air India announced that they are reopening their operations to and from airports in Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot after the aviation authorities have given the green signal.

“Following a notification from aviation authorities on the reopening of airports, Air India is working towards progressively commencing flights to and from Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot,” said Air India in its official announcement.

However, the full-service carrier also advised its passengers that they are working to bring the airport operations in these cities back to normal.

Indigo opens up operations India's largest low-cost carrier, IndiGo, also announced that the airline is opening up its operations in the previously closed routes after the latest Indian government directive to the aviation majors.

“As services gradually return to normal, there may still be a few delays and last-minute adjustments. We sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding as our teams work diligently to restore seamless operations,” said IndiGo in its social media post on X.

IndiGo also said that if the travellers still want to change their travel dates, or want to cancel their bookings, they can do so as the fee waiver for the same will be available till May 22, 2025, for travel back and forth from the affected airports, according to the official announcement.

SpiceJet flights SpiceJet also announced on Monday, May 12, that the airline is opening up its operations to and from the airports which were closed due to the rising conflicts between India and Pakistan.

“Our teams are actively working to resume normal flight operations at the earliest. We appreciate your patience and understanding during this time,” said SpiceJet in its official statement.

All three of the largest domestic carriers have alerted their passengers to check with the company on any further doubts and also suggested checking their flight status for individual bookings.