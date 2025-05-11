Drone activity spotted in Barmer, blackout ordered

With drone activity spotted in Rajasthan's Barmer on Sunday night again, the district administration has ordered a complete blackout.

Earlier in the day, blackout was imposed in Jaisalmer, Barmer and other border areas in Rajasthan as a precautionary measure in the wake of Saturday's ceasefire violation by Pakistan.

According to the details, compiled by news agency PTI, the measure was put in place in Barmer at 8 pm, while it started at 7.30 pm in Jaisalmer.

Precautionary sirens amid complete blackout can be heard in Barmer.

On Saturday night, panic was triggered in the border areas after the terms of an understanding between India and Pakistan to stop all military actions were violated by the neighbouring country.

Normal activities resumed on Sunday: The normal activities resumed on Sunday and markets reopened.

Among other details, the North Western Railway (NWR) also restored the train services that were cancelled or partially cancelled on Saturday due to the tensions between the two countries.

In Jaisalmer too, a blackout was imposed on Saturday night as there were reports of drone activity and explosions from Jaisalmer, Barmer and other areas.

According to Jaisalmer resident Revant Singh, the frequency of drone activity was lower than the two previous nights.

"Drone activity was spotted in the sky, which was a clear violation of the military understanding arrived at on Saturday," Singh told PTI.

Not only on Saturday, Jaisalmer and Barmer witnessed drone attacks by Pakistan on Thursday night as well as on Friday night. The Indian defence forces managed to destroy the drones mid-air, and no loss of life or damage to property was reported.

The debris of drones and missile-like objects was found from various locations on Saturday. Later, the duration of the blackout was also shortened in Jaisalmer and Jodhpur.

Markets in Jaisalmer and Barmer reopened in the evening, and the blackout call in Barmer was withdrawn.