India-Pakistan conflict: Drones intercepted in Samba soon after PM Modi's address to nation; sirens blare in Amritsar

India-Pakistan conflict: Shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation on Monday, red streaks filled skies again, after 10 to 12 drones were intercepted in Samba, prompting a blackout in the region and Jammu, for the fourth consecutive night.

Sometime after the first wave of drones was intercepted, no more drone activity has been observed for the past 15 minutes in Samba, as per sources.

There have also been reports of suspected drone sightings from multiple locations in Punjab, with sirens being sounded in Amritsar. However, no explosions have been reported so far.

Partial blackout in areas of Hoshiarpur In the wake of the recent events, a partial blackout has been declared in Dasuya and Mukerian areas of Punjab's Hoshiarpur, as a precaution. Hoshiarpur Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain also appealed to the residents of Hoshiarpur to observe a voluntary blackout and urged them to stay indoors.

As compared to the drone attacks in the previous days, on Monday, a very small number of drones appeared in the Samba sector. The drones are being engaged and there is nothing to be alarmed, ANI reported quoting Army officials.

Authorities also informed that the situation is being closely monitored.

On Monday morning, the northern and western frontiers of the country remained largely peaceful, marking a pause after four tense days of cross-border firing, drone strikes, and air raid sirens that had gripped cities and towns across Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Army also said: "The night remained largely peaceful in Jammu and Kashmir and other areas along the international border. No incident has been reported, marking the first calm night in recent days," Indian Army said on Monday.

The ‘calmness' however, was torn down by the drone attacks and consequent blackouts at night.

Drone attack in Samba The drone attack in Samba happened merely some minutes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation — his first since Operation Sindoor — where India targeted nine terror beds across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.