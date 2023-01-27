Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 Live updates: PM Modi to interact with students today

3 min read . 10:40 AM ISTLivemint
  Read today's Business News Updates on January 27, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour

Welcome to livemint.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

27 Jan 2023, 10:40 AM IST Cultural performances begin at the event

27 Jan 2023, 10:40 AM IST PMO shares images of excitement at Talkatora stadium

27 Jan 2023, 10:32 AM IST 200 students to attend session with the PM

More than 200 students and teachers attending the "Pariksha pe Charcha" programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi this year will also witness the Republic Day parade and the Beating Retreat ceremony, Ministry of Education (MoE) officials said on Wednesday.

They will be seated in enclosure 18 at the Kartavya Path during the 74th Republic Day parade on Thursday.

27 Jan 2023, 10:20 AM IST Students to meet PM Modi at Talkatora Stadium at 11am today

27 Jan 2023, 10:18 AM IST Pariksha pe Charcha: PM Modi to interact with Students ahead of exam season

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students, teachers, and parents in the yearly 'Pariksha Par Charcha' program today.

The program will start at 11.00 am.

"Pariksha Pe Charcha is among the most exciting programs, giving an opportunity to discuss ways to make exams stress-free and support our Exam Warriors. I look forward to the program on the 27th of this month and urge you all to take part in this unique interaction," PM Modi said in a tweet earlier.

PM Modi ahead of Pariksha Pe Charcha event has launched masterclass for exam warriors. The videos are available at the official website — narendramodi.in/parikshapecharcha.

27 Jan 2023, 10:08 AM IST Bill Ackman says Hindenburg's Adani report 'highly credible'

Billionaire U.S. investor Bill Ackman has called short-seller Hindenburg Research's report on India's Adani Group "highly credible and extremely well researched."

Shares in seven listed group companies of Adani lost $10.73 billion in market capitalization in India on Wednesday after the U.S. short-seller released the report, which accused the conglomerate of improper use of offshore tax havens.

"Adani's response to Hindenburg is the same as Herbalife's response to our original 350-page presentation. Herbalife remains a pyramid scheme. I found the Hindenburg report highly credible and extremely well researched," Pershing Square boss Ackman said in a tweet on Thursday.

"We are not invested long or short in any of the Adani companies or Herbalife, nor have we done our own independent research," he added.

27 Jan 2023, 10:06 AM IST Adani begins record $2.45 billion FPO sale 

India's Adani Enterprises began a record $2.45 billion secondary share sale for retail investors on Friday, days after the Adani conglomerate - controlled by one of the world's richest men - was attacked by a short seller.

Adani Group firms lost $11 billion in market capitalisation on Wednesday after New York-based Hindenburg Research flagged concerns in a report about debt levels and the use of tax havens. Adani Group dismissed the report as baseless.

Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of a conglomerate led by world's fourth-richest man, Gautam Adani, aims to use the share sale proceeds for capital expenditure and to pay debt. The anchor portion of the sale saw participation from investors including the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority on Wednesday.

27 Jan 2023, 09:52 AM IST Adani stocks extend losses on day 2, down 20%

After eroding investor wealth on Wednesday, the selling pressure in stocks of Adani Group companies increased on the second trading session on Friday and lost up to 20% on claims made in Hindenburg report.

While all 10 Adani stocks were trading in the red zone, shares of Adani Total Gas NSE -15.86 % were the worst affected as they lost up to 19.6% of their market capitalisation, with the stock price hitting . Adani Enterprises is down 2%, Adani green is trading with nearly 9% losses

