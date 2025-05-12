BREAKING | PM Modi to address the nation at 8 pm today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 pm on Monday for the first time since Indian Armed Forces successfully completed ‘Operation Sindoor’s and the escalation surged between between India and Pakistan.

His address will come two days after both countries reached a mutual agreement to cease all military offensives across land, air, and sea.

Earlier on 7 May, in response to Pahalgam terror attack, Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor and destroyed nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir. During the operation, at least 100 terrorists were killed.