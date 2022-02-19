Bharat Biotech's Covaxin will be evaluated as a Covid vaccine candidate in the United States, the company informed on Saturday.

Ocugen, Inc announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has lifted its clinical hld on the company's investigational new drug application to evaluate the Covid vaccine candidate, BB152, known as Covaxin outside the US, Bharat Biotech said in a statement.

Ocugen is co-developing Bharat Biotech's Covaxin vaccine for Covid in US and Canada.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.