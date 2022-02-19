US FDA lifts clinical hold on Bharat Biotech's Covid vaccine Covaxin

US FDA lifts clinical hold on Bharat Biotech's Covid vaccine Covaxin1 min read . 07:14 PM IST
- Ocugen is co-developing Bharat Biotech's Covaxin vaccine for Covid in the US and Canada
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Bharat Biotech's Covaxin will be evaluated as a Covid vaccine candidate in the United States, the company informed on Saturday.
Bharat Biotech's Covaxin will be evaluated as a Covid vaccine candidate in the United States, the company informed on Saturday.
Ocugen, Inc announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has lifted its clinical hld on the company's investigational new drug application to evaluate the Covid vaccine candidate, BB152, known as Covaxin outside the US, Bharat Biotech said in a statement.
Ocugen, Inc announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has lifted its clinical hld on the company's investigational new drug application to evaluate the Covid vaccine candidate, BB152, known as Covaxin outside the US, Bharat Biotech said in a statement.
Ocugen is co-developing Bharat Biotech's Covaxin vaccine for Covid in US and Canada.
Ocugen is co-developing Bharat Biotech's Covaxin vaccine for Covid in US and Canada.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!