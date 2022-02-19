Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / US FDA lifts clinical hold on Bharat Biotech's Covid vaccine Covaxin

US FDA lifts clinical hold on Bharat Biotech's Covid vaccine Covaxin

Covaxin
1 min read . 07:14 PM IST Livemint

  • Ocugen is co-developing Bharat Biotech's Covaxin vaccine for Covid in the US and Canada

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin will be evaluated as a Covid vaccine candidate in the United States, the company informed on Saturday. 

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin will be evaluated as a Covid vaccine candidate in the United States, the company informed on Saturday. 

Ocugen, Inc announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has lifted its clinical hld on the company's investigational new drug application to evaluate the Covid vaccine candidate, BB152, known as Covaxin outside the US, Bharat Biotech said in a statement.

Ocugen, Inc announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has lifted its clinical hld on the company's investigational new drug application to evaluate the Covid vaccine candidate, BB152, known as Covaxin outside the US, Bharat Biotech said in a statement.

Ocugen is co-developing Bharat Biotech's Covaxin vaccine for Covid in US and Canada.

Ocugen is co-developing Bharat Biotech's Covaxin vaccine for Covid in US and Canada.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!