Breath Analyser Test to resume for all pilots, cabin crew as Covid cases reduce2 min read . Updated: 14 Sep 2022, 02:44 PM IST
As the Covid-19 cases continue to drop in India, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has decided to resume the mandatory Breath Analyser Test (BAT) for all pilots and the cabin crew. The Breath Analyser Test for all pilots and cabin crew would begin from 15 October. According to the report, the decision was taken in view of the reducing trend of Covid-19 cases and increase in the volume of air traffic as a result of the resumption of normal operations.