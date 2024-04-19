Brevan Howard Cuts More Than 100 Staff in Restructuring Push
Brevan Howard Asset Management is cutting around 10% of its workforce — or about 100 employees — to reduce costs as one of the world’s best known hedge funds streamlines its rapidly growing operation.
(Bloomberg) -- Brevan Howard Asset Management is cutting around 10% of its workforce — or about 100 employees — to reduce costs as one of the world’s best known hedge funds streamlines its rapidly growing operation.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message