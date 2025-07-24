'Brewing stronger ties': PM Modi holds 'Chai Pe Charcha' with British counterpart Keir Starmer - check pics

Following the inking of the long-awaited Free Trade Agreement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared candid moments with his British counterpart, Keir Starmer. Modi, who has often highlighted that he used to be a tea seller early in his life, was seen enjoying a cup of tea at Chequers . “Chai Pe Charcha with PM Keir Starmer at Chequers... brewing stronger India-UK ties,” Modi wrote, sharing two pictures on X. The 'Chai pe Charcha' preceded the official substantive talks between the two prime ministers.

In the images, a young man dressed in a traditional Indian kurta is seen pouring tea from a kettle into a paper cup labeled "MASALA CHAI." Modi and PM Starmer are seen from behind, watching the tea being served. Modi is in his signature white kurta with a sleeveless jacket, while Starmer is in a formal suit.

India UK Free Trade Agreement FTA



The FTA, signed in the presence of Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and UK Trade Minister Jonathan Reynolds, along with PM Modi and British PM Keir Starmer-- is expected to boost bilateral trade by around $34 billion annually.

Calling it a “historic day” for India-UK relations, Prime Minister Modi said the agreement would bring significant advantages to Indian youth, farmers, fishermen, and small and medium enterprises.

India has protected the interest of domestic farmers by excluding dairy products, edible oils and apples in the FTA, while securing zero duties on 95 per cent of agriculture and processed food items.

Full list of products which will now have zero duty Processed Food - mango pulp, pickles, and pulses, fruits, cereals, spice mixes

Vegetable/oil

Transport/auto

Leather/footwear

Electronic machinery

Headgear/glass/ceramic

Textiles/clothing

Wood/paper

Base metals

Mechanical machinery

Minerals

Chemicals

Plastic/rubber

Instruments/clocks

Gems and jewellery

Furniture/sports goods

Arms/ammunitions

Turmeric, pepper, cardamom

Marine products - shrimp and tuna, fishmeal, and feeds