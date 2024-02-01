 BRICS: 5 countries officially join Group of Emerging Nations; Check the list here | Mint
Active Stocks
Wed Jan 31 2024 15:59:54
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 135.90 0.89%
  1. HCL Technologies share price
  2. 1,575.80 1.08%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 884.20 2.90%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 259.35 2.05%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 317.55 0.67%
Business News/ News / BRICS: 5 countries officially join Group of Emerging Nations; Check the list here
Back Back

BRICS: 5 countries officially join Group of Emerging Nations; Check the list here

 Bloomberg

South Africa’s foreign minister said Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the UAE confirmed the invitation to join the BRICS club of nations that was extended during a summit last year.

Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates have become full members of the BRICS club of nations. (PTI)Premium
Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates have become full members of the BRICS club of nations. (PTI)

South Africa’s foreign minister said Saudi Arabia and four other countries have accepted the invitation to join the BRICS club of nations that was extended during a summit last year.

Minister Naledi Pandor said that Russia, who takes over as chair of the bloc this year from South Africa, has received written interest from 34 countries who want to join. Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates are now full members, she said.

Also read: BRICS Summit 2023 highlights: India, a fastest-growing economy, will be growth engine of world, says PM Modi

“Argentina has written to indicate that they will not act on this successful application by the previous administration to become full members of BRICS and we accept their decision," Pandor told a press briefing in the capital, Pretoria, on Wednesday.

Also read: BRICS Summit 2023 Highlights: BRICS invites Saudi Arabia, 5 other nation to join bloc, PM Modi congratulates new members

Leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa agreed to enlarge their BRICS group from Jan. 1 at a summit held in Johannesburg in August.

Also read: BRICS 2024: Russia's chairmanship begins, Vladimir Putin shares motto, key focus and priorities | 5 points

BRICS foreign ministers are developing a so-called BRICS partner country model to accommodate 17 nations who were not accepted as full members, Pandor said.

Also read: We face hard options on the BRICS architecture

The bloc is also devising a framework to allow members to use their local currencies for inter-BRICS trade. The minister said that the bloc found the current, predominantly dollar-based international payment system to be “unfair and costly."

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 01 Feb 2024, 09:03 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App