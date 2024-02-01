BRICS: 5 countries officially join Group of Emerging Nations; Check the list here
South Africa’s foreign minister said Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the UAE confirmed the invitation to join the BRICS club of nations that was extended during a summit last year.
South Africa’s foreign minister said Saudi Arabia and four other countries have accepted the invitation to join the BRICS club of nations that was extended during a summit last year.
