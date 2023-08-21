Brics Nations at Odds Over Adding to Their Number

China and Russia are pushing to expand membership in the Brics bloc of emerging economies to counterbalance Western influence, while others in the group are reluctant to admit new entrants, such as Iran and Cuba, for fear of alienating Washington. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The debate among the Brics nations—Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa—about whether and how to expand will likely feature prominently during the group’s first in-person leaders’ summit since the pandemic.

The presidents of Brazil, China and South Africa, as well as the Indian prime minister, are set to attend the gathering here starting Tuesday. Russian President Vladimir Putin was originally slated to attend, but a warrant for his arrest by the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes in Ukraine would have obliged South Africa, an ICC member, to arrest him had he shown up. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will attend instead. Putin is expected to address the summit virtually.

Bracketed together originally by the clip of their economic growth, the Brics nations now account for more than a quarter of the global economy and some 42% of the world’s population.

But the group’s size is matched by the scale of its disunity on political and security issues—including relations with the U.S. The five countries also represent vastly different governing systems and ideologies.

Any expansion could multiply those differences.

Widening the membership would likely give China another mechanism for exercising leadership of the developing world, especially if the group trends more authoritarian.

Russia, which has been isolated by much of the rest of the globe over the war in Ukraine, is also supportive of growing the club, in particular to include African nations as it develops new markets and allies on the continent to lessen the impact of Western sanctions.

"China and Russia view this as an alternative pole in the world order," said Priyal Singh, a senior researcher at the Institute for Security Studies, a think tank in Pretoria, South Africa.

Other members, including Brazil and India, are taking a more hesitant approach to adding to the Brics number.

Analysts say New Delhi and Brasília would prefer careful deliberations before the induction of new members, and share concerns that an expanded group could become too antagonistic toward the West and destabilize the bloc.

"Their primary motive for working with Beijing and Moscow is not necessarily that they agree with Beijing and Moscow," Singh said. "[They] are simply trying to pursue their own sense of strategic autonomy on the world stage."

South Africa, the host of this year’s summit, publicly supports an expansion of Brics, but as the group’s smallest member by far, analysts expect it to drag its feet over adding more members, especially from Africa, for fear of diluting its overall standing and importance in the club.

If the current members can’t agree on a way forward, the Brics’ ability to channel discontent and opposition toward the U.S. and its allies through a bloc aspiring to rival the Group of Seven major economies may be hampered.

More than 20 nations have formally expressed interest in joining the Brics, while another 20 or so have done so informally, according to Anil Sooklal, South Africa's ambassador to the bloc. Aspirants include the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Iran, Nigeria and Cuba, Naledi Pandor, South Africa's minister of international relations, said.

Analysts say prospective members are largely interested in the group’s political influence and economic clout, including access to the New Development Bank, a multilateral development bank established by the Brics countries in 2014 as an alternative to traditional Western finance institutions like the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund. The New Development Bank has approved more than $30 billion in loans for development and infrastructure projects in Brics countries and other emerging-market nations. The bank has faced headwinds since the war in Ukraine with trouble raising dollar funds to repay its debts, The Wall Street Journal reported in June.

Brics members have been internally discussing the guiding principles, criteria and procedures for expansion of the bloc since last year.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has been promoting the expansion of Brics to enlarge the bloc since 2017 and reiterated that call in a speech to the virtual leaders' summit last year, saying, "Fresh blood will inject new vitality into Brics cooperation and increase the representativeness and influence of Brics."

Ahead of the Johannesburg summit, Beijing has continued to promote that cause. “China welcomes and looks forward to like-minded partners joining the Brics family at an early date," China’s ambassador to South Africa, Chen Xiaodong, wrote Monday in the People’s Daily, the official mouthpiece of China’s Communist Party.

Brazil and India, on the other hand, are likely to tamp down that enthusiasm.

India doesn't want "a China-driven opening of floodgates that creates a numerical majority under Chinese influence and ends up hijacking Brics," said Sreeram Chaulia, professor and dean at India's Jindal School of International Affairs. "Until now, Brics has been a democratic institution where all member states have equal say and share in decision-making. A China-driven expansion of Brics risks its basic democratic structure."