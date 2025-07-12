The week in charts: Brics disjointed, power demand drops, Nvidia hits $4 trillion
In this weekly Plain Facts compilation, we present to you data-based insights, with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by.
The 17th Brics summit was held in Brazil earlier this week amid tariff threats from the US and geopolitical challenges. Meanwhile, India’s electricity demand declined owing to a cooler summer and an early monsoon, and Nvidia stock soared, making it the world's first $4-trillion market cap company.