Renewed US tariffs

With the 9 July deadline for trade deal negotiations ending, the US has sent formal letters to 14 countries, outlining revised tariffs. Among these, Laos and Myanmar have been hit with 40% reciprocal tariffs, the highest in the current list. Five of these, including Japan and South Korea, have been hit with a 25% tariff. The new reciprocal tariffs for the listed countries are set to take effect from 1 August. India, which is trying to strike a trade deal with the US, is unlikely to receive such a formal notification, Mint reported.