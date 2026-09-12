Brics joint statement calls for West Asia de-escalation

New Delhi: Members of the Brics grouping on Saturday issued a joint statement, calling for de-escalation in West Asia, condemning the 2025 Pahalgam terrorist attack, expressing concern over unilateral tariffs and pushing for reforms to global institutions.

The unanimous statement, issued on the first day of the two-day Brics Leadership Summit under India’s presidency, is a diplomatic win for New Delhi after members failed to agree on a joint statement at the grouping’s foreign ministers’ meeting in May.

The May meeting ended with India issuing a Chair’s statement and outcome document instead, after differences over the West Asia conflict exposed divergent positions among members.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What was the main focus of the BRICS joint statement issued during the 2026 summit? ⌵ The BRICS joint statement called for de-escalation in West Asia, condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack, and emphasized the need for dialogue and diplomacy to achieve lasting peace and stability in the region. 2 Why did BRICS members express concern over unilateral tariffs and trade restrictions? ⌵ BRICS members flagged that unilateral tariffs and trade-restrictive actions threaten to disrupt global trade and international supply chains, calling for adherence to WTO rules to maintain an open trading system. 3 How did the BRICS grouping achieve consensus among its members regarding the joint statement? ⌵ India led extensive consultations and negotiations, successfully bridging differences and reconciling divergent positions, especially concerning the Middle East tensions, which resulted in a unanimous joint statement. 4 What actions did BRICS take in response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack? ⌵ The BRICS grouping condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack in the strongest terms and reaffirmed their commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms, emphasizing collective accountability for such acts. 5 Should BRICS nations pursue reforms of global governance structures? ⌵ Yes, the BRICS joint statement advocated for comprehensive reforms of global governance institutions to better reflect the realities of today's international landscape, particularly to amplify the voice and representation of the Global South.

Expressing concern over the continued escalation of the West Asian crisis, the Declaration encouraged efforts – through dialogue and diplomacy – towards a long-term understanding that will contribute to lasting peace, security and stability in the region.

It also underscored the need to work together to maintain the smooth flow of global trade, supply chains and energy, in accordance with applicable international law. The group's 11 members include Iran, Saudi Arabia and the UAE who are directly impacted by the conflict triggered by the joint US-Israeli strikes on Tehran on February 28.

"Furthermore, we urge to ensure the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure in accordance with the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations in their entirety and interconnectedness, including respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the states," the member-nations said in the joint statement.

Also Read | A bigger Brics, a heavier economy but a harder consensus

It also raised concern over "deliberate attacks on civilian infrastructure and peaceful nuclear facilities under full safeguards of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), in violation of international law and relevant resolutions of the IAEA". "Nuclear safeguards, safety, and security must always be upheld, including in armed conflicts, to protect people and the environment from harm," it added.

Brics, initially comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, expanded in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the UAE and Saudi Arabia, with Indonesia joining in 2025.

The 11-member group accounts for a half of the world's population, 40% of its gross domestic product and almost a quarter of its exports.

Pahalgam attacks The group condemned "in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April 2025, during which 26 people were killed and many more injured", denouncing any acts of terrorism as criminal and unjustifiable, "regardless of their motivation, whenever, wherever and by whomsoever committed".

It reaffirmed pledge to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including the cross-border movement of terrorists, terror financing and safe havens. It also reiterated that terrorism should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilization or ethnic group and that all those involved in terrorist activities and their support must be held accountable and brought to justice in accordance with relevant national and international law.

Tariffs and WTO The group flagged a proliferation of global trade-restrictive actions, whether in the form of tariffs or non-tariff measures, or protectionism under the guise of environmental objectives, stressing that these threaten to further cut global trade and disrupt international supply chains.

"We voice serious concerns about the rise of unilateral tariff and non-tariff measures which distort trade and are inconsistent with WTO (World Trade Organization) rules," it said, promising to work together to bolster the global multilateral trade body's responsiveness to trade disruptions. The Brics members supported balanced, inclusive and concrete outcomes that bolster the multilateral trading system and enable it to better address evolving global challenges.

It also condemned the imposition of unilateral coercive measures that are contrary to international law. Such measures, including in the form of unilateral economic sanctions and secondary sanctions, have far-reaching negative implications for human rights. These include rights to development, health and food security, of the general population of targeted states. "We call for the elimination of such unlawful measures, which undermine international law and the principles and purposes of the UN Charter," the declaration said.

Inclusive global governance Echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pitch for reforms to international governance systems to reflect today's realities and give Global South its due share in global decision-making and leadership, made at the leaders' summit just a few hours before, the declaration called for inclusive global governance and strengthening multilateralism.

The members also pledged to further bolster coordination to make international financial institutions, such as World Banks and the International Monetary Fund, more representative, transparent and accountable.

"We reiterate the urgent need to reform the Bretton Woods Institutions (BWI) to make them more agile, effective, credible, inclusive, fit for purpose, unbiased, accountable, and representative, to enhance their legitimacy," it said.

The group's members also sought to deepen cooperation in boosting the accessibility of artificial intelligence (AI) resources while ensuring its safety, security, inclusiveness and reliability. "Leveraging AI for economic growth and social good and mitigating potential risks would be essential for promoting a just, fair, equitable and prosperous future of all countries, especially those of Global South," they said in the statement.

Brics leaders spoke from their respective national perspectives, but there was a broad convergence on the need to make global governance institutions more representative, inclusive, effective and responsive to today's realities, Sudhakar Dalela, secretary (economic relations) in the ministry of external affairs, said at a press briefing after the leaders' session.