Bridge collapse in China leaves truck with driver hanging in mid-air – Watch terrifying video

In a dramatic and terrifying scene caught on camera, a cargo truck with the driver was left hanging from the edge of a collapsed highway bridge in southwest China’s Guizhou province after a landslide triggered by heavy rain on the morning of Tuesday, June 24. The video of the incident is now doing the rounds on social media, evoking a plethora of responses from users. The bridge, part of the Xiamen–Chengdu Expressway in Zunyi city, collapsed under pressure from the landslide, causing the truck’s front cabin to hang precariously in mid-air.

The truck’s driver, You Guochun, recounted the surreal and terrifying moment to Shanghai Eye: “When the front of my truck reached the section that later collapsed, I felt the ground sink slightly. I immediately hit the brakes, but the momentum carried the truck forward. Suddenly, the entire bridge in front of me disappeared. I was scared and just froze.”

Emergency crews arrived promptly at the scene. Firefighters threw a ladder onto the truck’s roof and carefully helped the driver to safety. Remarkably, no injuries were reported.

Torrential rains have wreaked havoc in southwest China, claiming the lives of six people and displacing more than 80,000 from their homes, Al Jazeera reported.

People living in low-lying areas were told to seek refuge on higher ground, as multiple rivers burst their banks. The mountainous province of Guizhou and other parts of southern China have been battered by heavy rains since last week.

In cities such as Rongjiang, flooded streets paralysed local traffic, and low-lying areas, including underground garages and shopping mall basements, were under water.