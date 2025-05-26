Brigitte Macron’s playful push to Emmanuel goes viral: About their romance, 25-year age gap, net worth

When French First Lady Brigitte Macron playfully nudged President Emmanuel Macron just as he stepped off his presidential plane for his South Asia tour, she likely didn’t expect their love story to grab global attention once again – but that’s exactly what happened.

The couple grabbed headlines after a video surfaced showing Brigitte Macron playfully shoving Emmanuel Macron’s face.

While some speculated it was a domestic spat, the French President dismissed the buzz, saying they were simply “horsing around.”

France's President Emmanuel Macron was pushed in the face by his wife Brigitte Macron

“My wife and I were squabbling, we were rather joking, and I was taken by surprise,” he said, probably thinking this would bury the hatchet.

With the couple back in the spotlight, here’s a closer look at their rather unique love story.

Who is Brigitte Macron? Brigitte Trogneux was born on April 13, 1953, in Amiens in northern France.

Brigitte Macron is French President Emmanuel Macron's wife and thus, French first lady. She is 72 years old.

The 25-year age difference and the extraordinary way they met – he pursued her when he was her pupil – makes her the most talked-about French president’s partner.

A drama teacher at a French school, Brigitte Macron was known to his students as Madame Auziere.

She was married to banker André-Louis Auzière and also had three children with him – Tiphaine Auzière, Sébastien Auzière, Laurence Auzière-Jourdan.

She divorced in 2006 and married Emmanuel Macron a year afterward, despite their 25-year age gap.

Their love story Brigitte Macron met Emmanuel Macron at Lycee La Providence in Amiens when he was just 15 and she was 40.

“She wasn’t really my teacher. She was my drama teacher,” he once said.

In school as teacher and student, the two had been collaborating on a play ‘The Art Of Comedy’ by writer Eduardo De Filippo.

“Every Friday I went to write a play with her for several hours. We spoke about everything. And I discovered we had always known one another,” he said.

And Brigitte thought Emmanuel had “exceptional intelligence” and working with him felt like she was “working with Mozart”.

The affair came to the fore when, at the end of the play, Emmanuel bent to kiss his drama teacher on the cheek. Later, at a local restaurant, the two were seen sharing a “tender moment”. This was 1993.

But as their romance became apparent, Emmanuel Macron's parents sent him to Paris to attend another school. But he kept pursuing her and gradually she was won over.

“At the age of 17, Emmanuel said to me ‘whatever you do, I will marry you’,” she told Paris Match.

She moved to Paris where he continued his studies and she worked as a teacher.

Speaking about their 25-year age gap and the criticism she endured, Brigitte Macron once told Elle France, “There are times in your life where you need to make vital choices. And for me, that was it. So, what has been said over the 20 years, it's insignificant.”

“If I did not make that choice, I would have missed out on my life. I had a lot of happiness with my children and, at the same time, felt I had to live this love as Prevert used to say, to be fully happy,” she said.

Her net worth According to the French media, Brigitte Macron’s net worth could reach around $10 million by 2025. She inherited Villa Monéjan, a four-story house in Le Touquet, from his parents and the property is valued between €2.7 and €2.8 million.