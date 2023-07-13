Brij Bhushan denies inappropriate contact with wrestler, cites Yoga exercise to check breathing: Report1 min read 13 Jul 2023, 04:26 PM IST
WFI chief Brij Bhushan denied sexual harassment allegations, and claimed it was for yoga exercises that he checked breathing patterns of wrestlers
Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has denied all sexual harassment allegations and cited yoga exercises as reasons to check the breathing pattern of the wrestlers. Brij Bhushan also denied that he touched a wrestler’s stomach and breast on the pretext of checking her breathing pattern. He said that the charges were “baseless and false", according to a report.
