Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has denied all sexual harassment allegations and cited yoga exercises as reasons to check the breathing pattern of the wrestlers. Brij Bhushan also denied that he touched a wrestler’s stomach and breast on the pretext of checking her breathing pattern. He said that the charges were “baseless and false", according to a report.

Brij Bhushan had appeared before a government-appointed Oversight Committee where he denied all charges, cited Yoga exercises and reverse breathing as the reasons to check breathing pattern of the wrestler. Brij Bhushan said he also checked his own stomach to demonstrate the exercises.

One of the wrestlers had earlier registered a complaint that Brij Bhushan had touched her “stomach and chest 3-4 times and continued to comment on her breathing pattern".

During the questioning, Brij Bhushan said during the incident, they were wondering why the wrestler was taking wrong decisions and concluded that her breathing pattern was reverse.

“So we said her breathing pattern is reverse. Madam, I have been a victim of this. For around 20 years, I couldn’t sleep properly. An incident had taken place, my son died by suicide, and I found refuge in yoga. I was told that since my breathing pattern is reverse, I am unable to sleep," Brij Bhushan told the panel, Indian Express reported.

When the wrestler and her coach as him what was reverse breathing, Brij Bhushan Singh said he explained by placing his hand on his stomach. “So I placed my hand on my stomach and showed them that when we breathe in, the stomach should expand, and contract when we breathe out. Everyone checked their breathing at that moment. When the complainant came, I told her, ‘beta, you should join yoga as well," he told the panel.