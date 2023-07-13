When the wrestler and her coach as him what was reverse breathing, Brij Bhushan Singh said he explained by placing his hand on his stomach. “So I placed my hand on my stomach and showed them that when we breathe in, the stomach should expand, and contract when we breathe out. Everyone checked their breathing at that moment. When the complainant came, I told her, ‘beta, you should join yoga as well," he told the panel.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}