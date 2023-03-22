Britain reinstates policemen, barricades outside Indian High Commission in London1 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 05:29 PM IST
In the Indian High Commission in London, a giant Indian flag remained strung between windows following Sunday's incident.
Following the Indian High Commission reduced security outside the British high commission and envoy Alex Ellis’ residence at Rajaji Marg residence, more barricades and policemen were installed outside the Indian High Commission in London on 22 March, ahead of a planned protest.
