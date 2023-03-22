Following the Indian High Commission reduced security outside the British high commission and envoy Alex Ellis’ residence at Rajaji Marg residence, more barricades and policemen were installed outside the Indian High Commission in London on 22 March, ahead of a planned protest.

India had taken the step in response to a violent protest outside the Indian mission in London over the weekend. Despite, India reduced the barricades placed outside the UK mission and the British high commissioner's residence in Delhi, there were no reports of a reduction in security personnel posted at the mission, a Hindustan Times report said.

Meanwhile, patrol officers, policemen, and liaison officers were seen on duty outside the building known as India Place in central London on Wednesday, reported NDTV. In the Indian mission in London, a giant Indian flag remained strung between windows following Sunday's incident.

The Ministry of External Affairs also issued a statement saying the senior diplomat had been asked to explain how yellow 'Khalistan' banners were waved in the building and why there was a complete absence of British security.

With India launching a massive manhunt for Khalistan movement supporter Amritpal Singh -- who has been on the run since Saturday -- a planned protest was called by his supporters in London. Singh had stormed a police station in February, followed by hundreds of armed supporters.