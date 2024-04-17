Britain’s Crumbling Schools Expose a Bigger Crisis
Chronic underinvestment in infrastructure is putting the country’s citizens at risk.
(Bloomberg Opinion) -- After 13 years in government, Britain’s Conservatives are struggling to offload blame when things go wrong. In the latest headache for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, more than 100 schools in England couldn’t reopen as usual this month because they’re in danger of collapse. The government was right to take precautions, but not to attempt to downplay the seriousness of the issue. In fact, the closures underscore a broader infrastructure crisis the country has neglected for too long.