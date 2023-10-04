UK Home Secretary Braverman calls migration a 'hurricane' that could result in ‘millions more immigrants’ arriving in the UK without proper controls.

United Kingdom's Home Secretary Suella Braverman in her keynote speech at the governing party's annual conference called migration a "hurricane" that would bring "millions more immigrants to these shores, uncontrolled and unmanageable," reported AP.

In her address on October 3, Braverman strongly criticised unauthorised migrants, human-rights laws and "woke" critics of her inflexible policies while she tried to secure her position as Conservative Party's flag-bearer of law-and-order right wing.

Many party members attending the four-day conference that ends today in Manchester are looking ahead to a contest of leadership, that could follow an electoral defeat.

Suella Braverman, a Cambridge-educated lawyer, advocates for stricter measures on immigration and has been critical of human rights protections and liberal social values. Braverman said that the Human Rights Act should be renamed the "Criminal Rights Act" and expressed her opposition to allowance of trans women on single-sex female hospital wards. She also pledged to remove "gender ideology, white privilege, anti-British history" from educational and cultural institutions.

Also read: Britain signs 4 billion pound deal to build attack submarines She stated that British governments have been overly cautious about addressing the issue for fear of being labelled racist, she pledged that the Conservative Party would maintain "strong borders" for Britain.

She praised government's efforts to make it more difficult for migrants to seek asylum in UK. She mentioned a recently passed law by Britain's Parliament which has not yet taken effect. It mandates the detention and permanent deportation of individuals arriving in small boats across the English Channel to their home country or third countries. However, the implementation of this law has faced challenges, as the only third country that has agreed to accept migrants from the UK is Rwanda.

Also read: ‘Hope we can get it done’: Rishi Sunak on UK-India trade deal UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Conservatives have been trailing behind the Labour Party in opinion polls, with an election expected by the end of 2024.

(With inputs from AP)

