British Airways pilot suspended for ‘anti-terror law’ violation; he kept cockpit door open throughout flight

A British Airways pilot embroiled himself in trouble after leaving the cockpit door of a Heathrow to New York flight open throughout the journey, leading to his suspension. The pilot, whose identity remains anonymous, allegedly wanted his family seated in the passenger section to see him operate the controls.

Advertisement

What Are the Rules on Cockpit Doors? Since the 9/11 attacks, cockpit doors are required to remain locked during flights to minimise the risk of terrorism and hijacking. By breaching this protocol, the pilot was suspended for “breaching anti-terror laws.”

How Did Crew and Passengers React? The incident reportedly caused alarm among both passengers and staff. “Crew and passengers immediately noticed the cockpit door was open and wanted to know what was happening. It made passengers incredibly uneasy,” a source told The Sun.

“The door was wide open for a significant time — enough for people to worry and comment. BA colleagues were so alarmed that the pilot was reported in the US and bosses had to suspend him,” the source added.

Advertisement

What Happened to the Flight Schedule? With the pilot grounded, the return service from New York to London — scheduled to arrive in the UK capital on August 8 — was cancelled. British Airways arranged alternative travel for passengers booked on the flight.

'Deer On the Runway’

A video of an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 striking multiple deer while landing at Kodiak Benny Benson State Airport went viral on social media last month, prompting an investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The incident occurred as the aircraft descended onto the runway, where several deer were wandering across the tarmac. The clip, widely shared on X, ended with the plane coming to a halt after hitting more than two deer.

Advertisement