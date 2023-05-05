British consumers overspend on smartphones they already own: Virgin Media O2 research2 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 06:57 AM IST
British mobile users spending millions on smartphones they've already paid for, Virgin Media O2 says.
British consumers are spending 530 million pounds ($666 million) a year for smartphones they already own because they are not switching out of bundled contracts once their fixed term ends, research by mobile operator Virgin Media O2 (VMO2) showed on Friday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×