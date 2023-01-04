British grid hits record 88% zero-carbon power generation1 min read . Updated: 04 Jan 2023, 11:23 PM IST
Britain’s power grid delivered the cleanest energy on record to households and businesses across the country early Wednesday.
Britain’s power grid delivered the cleanest energy on record to households and businesses across the country early Wednesday.
A record 87.6% of power generated into the grid came from zero-carbon sources like wind, nuclear and hydropower, according to data from National Grid Plc’s Electricity System Operator. The data is a snapshot from about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.