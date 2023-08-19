British nurse, who killed 7 infants, sends chilling text message to colleagues, ‘I don't know how…’8 min read 19 Aug 2023, 01:47 PM IST
Text messages reveal Lucy Letby's communication with colleagues after murdering infants in a neonatal unit. The messages show Letby's actions, her offers to take on additional shifts, and her responses as suspicion grew.
The text messages conveyed by Lucy Letby in the hours following the murder of infants in a neonatal unit have emerged as crucial evidence in her case, BBC News reported. These messages reveal how she communicated with her colleagues shortly after taking the lives of these innocent babies, often sharing the grim news of their deaths. In return, she received expressions of sympathy and concern.