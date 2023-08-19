Text messages reveal Lucy Letby's communication with colleagues after murdering infants in a neonatal unit. The messages show Letby's actions, her offers to take on additional shifts, and her responses as suspicion grew.

The text messages conveyed by Lucy Letby in the hours following the murder of infants in a neonatal unit have emerged as crucial evidence in her case, BBC News reported. These messages reveal how she communicated with her colleagues shortly after taking the lives of these innocent babies, often sharing the grim news of their deaths. In return, she received expressions of sympathy and concern.

The messages also illustrate how she offered to take on additional shifts in the neonatal intensive therapy unit (ITU). As the number of her victims grew, the texts reveal Letby's responses as suspicion began to close in around her. Here are some of the messages she sent.

To safeguard the identities of the babies and their parents, each baby has been identified by a letter.

Monday 8 June 2015 - Baby A passed away overnight The day following the demise of Baby A, Letby conveyed her apprehension to her colleagues, expressing her reluctance to re-enter the nursery or confront the parents, who also had another twin in the unit, Baby B. She later harmed Baby B sometime before 11 June. Letby stated, “It was the most challenging thing I've ever had to do." She further added, “Tonight is particularly difficult for us all. It's tough to come in tonight & face the parents." She messaged one of the nurses to inform them that she had requested to be assigned to another baby.

Text message from Lucy Letby on 9 June 2015 "I just don't know how I'm going to feel seeing the parents. The father was on the floor crying, saying, 'Please don't take our baby away,' when I took him to the mortuary. It's just heartbreaking."

Text message from Lucy Letby on 11 June 2015 Three days after Baby A's death, she messaged a manager of the neonatal unit, expressing her willingness to take on more shifts, citing the need to immerse herself in her work:

"From a confidence perspective, I need to work with an ITU baby soon X"

Text message from Lucy Letby on 13 June 2015 Five days after Baby A's death and on the eve of Baby C's murder, Letby engaged in a ill-tempered exchange with a colleague over her manager's refusal to allow her to return to work in intensive care. She explained that during her tenure at Liverpool Women's Hospital, she felt the need to immediately attend to another baby “to prevent the memory of the one lost from lingering." Her colleague disagreed, suggesting that she should take a break. Letby texted," Forget I said anything; I'll be fine. It's all part of the job. However, I don't sense much team spirit tonight X."

Later around midnight, Baby C critically fell ill. Letby had been assigned to care for a different child in the unit that night, but she entered the nursery where Baby C was located and introduced air into his stomach through a nasogastric tube, causing his collapse.

Sunday 14 June 2015 - Baby C dies Letby mentioned to a colleague that she had not been herself that day and that it had not been a good start to her shift. She further expressed that the day had taken a turn for the worse, referring to the loss of Baby A. Letby stated that it was challenging for her to accept what had happened to Baby A, and she also mentioned the recent loss of Baby C overnight. She admitted that it was all becoming overwhelming for her.

The colleague responded by offering words of comfort. Letby responded by sharing her feelings, mentioning that she kept thinking about both Baby A and Baby C. She conveyed that witnessing and dealing with the difficult situations they faced was heartbreaking.

Sunday 21 June 2015 - Baby D dies The morning after Baby D's death, Letby messaged a colleague, informing them, "We lost Baby D." The colleague responded in shock, saying, "What!!!! But she was improving. What happened? Want to chat? I can't believe you were on again. You're having such a tough time."

Text message from Lucy Letby on 22 June 2015 Later in the conversation, Letby's text messages on June 22, 2015, expressed her thoughts indirectly. She mentioned, "...on a day-to-day basis, it's an incredible job with so many positives. But then sometimes, I think, how do such sick babies get through & others just die so suddenly & unexpectedly? Guess it's how it's meant to be," and "I think there is an element of fate involved. There is a reason for everything."

Letby also mentioned to another colleague that what she had witnessed had deeply affected her, but she dismissed the suggestion that she should seek counseling, stating, "I can't talk about it now; I can't stop crying. I just need to get it out of my system."

Text message from Lucy Letby on 30 June 2015 One of the other nurses conveyed concern to Letby, remarking on the peculiarity of four babies becoming critically ill within a short span of time. The nurse stated, "There's something unusual about that night, as well as the three others who deteriorated so suddenly." In response, Letby explained, "Well, Baby C was tiny and had obvious in utero complications. Baby D had sepsis. It's Baby A that I can't comprehend."

Tuesday 4 August 2015 - Baby E dies in the early hours That morning, a fellow nurse inquired about Letby's well-being and whether she had been caring for Baby E, along with his twin brother, Baby F. Letby responded, “Word gets around quickly. Who told you?" She continued, “Yes, I cared for both of them. It was a terrible experience." The nurse expressed sympathy.

That evening, prior to commencing her shift, Letby engaged in a text conversation with a colleague who offered her condolences and remarked that she seemed to be going through a series of unfortunate events. Letby replied, "There isn't much I can do. He experienced a massive haemorrhage, which could have happened to any baby x."

Wednesday 5 August 2015 - Baby F fell critically ill Four days after the attempted murder of Baby F, Letby conveyed to a colleague. Letby mentioned, "I said goodbye to Baby F's parents as Baby F might go tomorrow. They both cried & hugged me saying they will never be able to thank me for the love & care I gave to Baby F & for the precious memories I've given them. It's heartbreaking." The nurse responded, " You've done your job to the highest standard with compassion and professionalism."

Letby replied, "I just feel sad that they are thanking me when they have lost him & for something that any of us would have done. But it's really nice to know that I got it right for them. That's all I want."

Saturday 26 September 2015 - five days after attempting to kill Baby G Letby had received a supportive message from a manager in the unit, and her response indicated that she had become aware of some negative comments or suspicions circulating about her role.

The following day, she messaged one of the other nurses, acknowledging the recent challenges they had faced, noting, "It's been quite difficult lately, hasn't it? It appears that these unfortunate incidents always occur at night when fewer people are around." She also emphasised,

Tuesday 13 October 2015 - Baby I fell critically ill The next morning, Letby sent a message to a colleague who was taking over, informing them that Baby I had "deteriorated significantly" that morning and required resuscitation. In the afternoon, she messaged the nurse who was acting as the shift leader, inquiring whether Baby I would be transferred. Letby expressed, “I'd prefer to continue caring for her." The shift leader agreed, but just over an hour later, she messaged Letby to explain that she had to reassign Baby I. Baby I passed away the following week, while Letby was again on an overnight shift. She was subsequently found guilty of her murder.

Over the next several months, more babies became critically ill. In text messages, Letby complained about understaffing and volunteered for additional shifts, including the shift during which she attempted to murder twins, Baby L and Baby M. Later that month, she took the lives of Baby O and Baby P.

Friday 24 June 2016 - Baby P passed away Letby committed the murder of Baby O on Thursday, 23 June. She proceeded to kill his twin brother, Baby P, the following day. A day later, she reached out to the doctor with whom she had been exchanging messages, seeking reassurance after one of the consultant paediatricians, Dr. John Gibbs, had begun asking questions following another baby's collapse and resuscitation. Letby asked, “Do I need to be worried about what Dr Gibbs was asking?"

Text messages were exchanged between Lucy Letby and a doctor on 25 June 2016. Letby expressed, "We've lost two babies I was caring for, and now this occurred today. It makes you ponder 'am I missing something or am I not good enough?'" The doctor replied, "If anyone suggests to you that you are not good enough or not performing adequately, I want you to promise me that you will provide my contact information to give a statement." Letby responded, “Well, I genuinely hope that I will never need to provide a statement. However, thank you, I promise." The doctor offered further reassurance.

6 July 2016 The doctor messaged Letby, providing her with details of a meeting that had reviewed the deaths of Baby O and Baby P. He emphasised, “You need to keep this to yourself."

Additionally, he shared an email from neonatal lead consultant Dr. Steve Brearey, which mentioned that the deaths of Baby O and Baby P would go to an inquest. Letby reassured that this information would remain confidential between the two.

15 July 2016 All staff members received an email informing them that they would undergo a period of clinical supervision in anticipation of an external review.

Staff were informed that Letby had agreed to be the first. The following day, she texted a colleague, stating that she had compiled a timeline of the year to analyse her cases. She noted that some babies were already seriously ill when she took over their care, and "some deteriorated within hours or during handovers."

