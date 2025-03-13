British tourist raped by ‘friend’ in Delhi’s Mahipalpur, assaulted by another in lift, two arrested

A British woman was allegedly raped by a man she met on Instagram, a social media networking platform at a hotel in Delhi's Mahipalpur area on Tuesday. The woman also alleged that she was molested in the hotel's lift by another man when she asked went to ask for help. Police said both the accused have been taken into custody.

The woman had met the rape accused on social media and had decided to meet him in person in India after they started talking regularly, police said.

What really happened Cops said, Kailash, a resident of Vasundhara, Mayur Vihar, East Delhi, connected with the woman, a London resident, a few months ago. The woman was on a visit to Maharashtra and Goa when she contacted Kailash and invited him to meet her. However, Kailash expressed his inability to travel and instead asked her to visit Delhi.

The woman booked a hotel in south-west Delhi's Mahipalpur area after she landed in India. The accused went to meet her at the hotel on Tuesday. The woman sensed that the man was trying to act inappropriately with her and a heated argument ensued between the two. She alleged that she was then raped by the accused.

The woman said she managed to reach the hotel reception after raising an alarm. However, another man, Wasim, under the pretext of helping her, allegedly molested her in the lift. The woman registered a complaint with the police on Wednesday.

Two arrested Both the accused have been arrested, police said. The British High Commission has also been informed about the incident and an investigation has been launched, cops added.

"A man was arrested on charges of rape with a British woman in a Mahipalpur hotel in Delhi. His accomplice was arrested on charges of molestation. The woman who was friends with the man through social media had come to Delhi from the UK to meet him," Delhi Police said in a statement.

Israeli tourist raped This incident comes days after two women, including a tourist from Israel were allegedly raped by three men in Karnataka. The 27-year-old Israeli tourist and a 29-year-old homestay operator were allegedly gang-raped while stargazing on the banks of Sanapur Lake near Hampi.

According to the news agency PTI, the Israeli tourist and three other male tourists were staying at a homestay. Among the male tourists, one was from the United States, while the others were from Odisha and Maharashtra, police said.