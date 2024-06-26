Bronny James’ Agent Focused on Good NBA Fit, Not Just Lakers

Much of the sports world is assuming that the Los Angeles Lakers are going to draft LeBron “Bronny” James Jr. to make good on his dad’s desire to play with his son. But their agent, Rich Paul, said that’s not necessarily the goal.

NBA experts from ESPN and NBA.com expect Bronny to be picked in the second — and final — round of the draft that begins on Wednesday. Players chosen there often face a much harder path to a sustainable career because of two-way deals, which means players split time between an NBA team and its minor league club.

Knowing that, Paul said he wants Bronny to be drafted by a team that offers him a guaranteed deal. And if a team doesn't appear ready to do that?

“You’ll just have to wait and see," Paul, the founder and chief executive officer of Klutch Sports, said in an interview.

LeBron James brought up the idea of playing with Bronny — which would be the first time in NBA history a father and son were on the same team — two years ago on his show The Shop. But LeBron’s mindset has since changed, according to Paul.

"LeBron has lived his dream already," Paul said. "He wants to be extremely supportive. If it happens organically, great, but he's not trying to force that."

Paul said his emphasis on finding a good situation for his clients comes from experience.

“By a player’s third year, you can have a new general manager, a new coach and a whole new plan or strategy around a team that does not include them," Paul said. “That is why fit is so important."

Bronny played one season of college basketball at the University of Southern California and rarely stood out in averaging 4.8 points per game. His time at USC was disrupted when he went into cardiac arrest during a pre-season work out because of congenital heart defect and missed several games.

Being a second-round pick also means a much smaller contract. But Bronny, who has a huge following on social media, has already inked marketing deals with companies including Nike.

Though scouts have said Bronny, who is listed as 6-foot-2, is undersized, sports marketing analyst Bob Dorfman said this could help his brand reach new heights if he becomes a standout player. Kids are often drawn to smaller players, such as Steph Curry, because they are more relatable, he said.

"If he does turn out to be a star, his marketing peak is unlimited," Dorfman said.

But marketing opportunities don’t matter if Bronny doesn’t succeed on the court, Paul said. And as a likely second-round pick, he’ll have his work cut out for him.

“Bronny has to focus on becoming a better basketball player," Paul said. “That’s the goal."

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

