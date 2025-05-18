Brooklyn Bridge shudders, sways: Videos show terrifying moment Mexican ship collides with bridge

On the evening of Saturday, 17 May, a tragic accident unfolded on New York’s iconic Brooklyn Bridge when the Mexican Navy training ship Cuauhtémoc collided with the structure, resulting in two fatalities and injuring 19 others.

The Brooklyn Bridge incident occurred shortly before 9 pm as the Mexican vessel, carrying approximately 277 people, was navigating the East River during a global goodwill tour.

The Cuauhtémoc, a majestic three-masted sailing ship with masts towering at 147 feet each, was reportedly moving in reverse when it lost power and struck the bridge.

The impact caused all three masts to snap, with debris falling onto the ship’s deck.

The Brooklyn Bridge spans the East River in New York City, connecting the boroughs of Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Dramatic footage captured by witnesses from the Brooklyn waterfront showed sailors clinging precariously to the rigging high above the deck, awaiting rescue. The collision also caused scaffolding or a structure beneath the Brooklyn bridge to swing violently, adding to the chaos.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of panic as people on the waterfront scattered in fear while the ship veered dangerously close to the pier. The sound of the masts breaking was described as a dreadful crunch, leaving onlookers horrified.

Despite the severity of the crash, officials confirmed that no one fell into the river; all injuries were sustained aboard the vessel. Debris could be seen falling toward the deck of the Mexican Navy ship, including portions of the masts, lights, and rigging. The sails were not up at the time.

A large Mexican flag was flying at the stern of the vessel when the collision occurred.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams addressed the press, confirming the two deaths and stating that four people suffered serious injuries. He reassured the public that the Brooklyn Bridge, which has stood for 142 years, sustained no major structural damage and has since reopened to traffic.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation, though preliminary reports suggest mechanical failure and loss of power contributed to the accident.

The Cuauhtémoc, a vessel that has been sailing for around two decades, was en route from Cozumel, Mexico, to Iceland when the mishap occurred. The Mexican Navy expressed regret over the incident, highlighting the ship’s role in naval training and goodwill missions.

Built in Bilbao, Spain, in 1982, the ARM Cuauhtémoc is considered an ambassador vessel for her country, along with three sister ships. The tall ship is believed to have traveled 400,000 nautical miles and has visited 228 ports across 73 countries over 43 years.