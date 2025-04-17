Brooms for books: Teachers dance as students sweep floor at Meerut govt school; viral video sparks concern

A video from a government school in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, has surfaced online, drawing attention to the functioning and discipline within public schools. The video, which has been widely circulated on social media, was reportedly recorded at Krishnapuri Government School and shows teachers dancing inside a classroom while students are engaged in cleaning tasks.

The video was first shared by named Gangesh on X. It opens with a solo performance by a female teacher, who is seen dancing to a popular 90s Bollywood song in what appears to be a classroom. The scene then shifts to another part of the school, where a group of teachers is seen dancing together to the Punjabi track Dhol Jageero Da, a well-known hit from the past.

While the presence of music and dancing in a school setting might not be alarming in itself—especially during cultural programmes or celebratory events—what followed in the video raised eyebrows. The second half of the footage shows students engaged in cleaning duties, sweeping the floor and doing other menial work while teachers stand nearby, sometimes appearing to give instructions.

The setting does not appear festive or ceremonial. The cleaning activities are happening during what seem to be regular school hours, and there is no visual indication that the students were participating voluntarily or as part of a scheduled cleanliness drive. The video has triggered concern about the misuse of class time, student labour in schools, and a lack of supervision or accountability in some government-run institutions.

As of now, there has been no official statement issued by the school authorities, the Meerut District Education Office, or the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Department. It remains unclear whether the event was part of a planned activity, a one-off incident, or reflective of a broader trend in the school

The video has led to growing speculation about the need for stricter monitoring mechanisms in government schools, particularly regarding the appropriate use of school hours and the professional conduct of staff members. With no formal investigation announced yet, it remains to be seen whether authorities will take cognizance of the incident and initiate a probe.