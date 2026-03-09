Brothers of Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre visit New Mexico ranch, demand unredacted documents 

By Andrew Hay

STANLEY, N.M., March 8 (Reuters) - Two brothers of one of Jeffrey Epstein's most prominent accusers visited the sex offender's former New Mexico ranch on Sunday for the first time to demand the Trump administration release unredacted documents to reveal the identities of men their late sister alleged sexually abused her at the property.

With Epstein's hacienda-style mansion in the background, the brothers of Virginia Giuffre, who took her own life in April, joined hundreds of protesters at a roadside rally to mark international women's day near the gate of the ranch located 30 miles (48 km) south of state capital Santa Fe.

Giuffre's brother Sky Roberts, 37, called on the U.S. Department of Justice to release documents showing, among other things, names of visitors to Epstein's Zorro Ranch where he and his acquaintances are accused of sexually abusing women and girls.

"All those names are in the files and right now the government is covering those up," said Roberts, flanked by Giuffre's older brother, Daniel Wilson, 47, and their families.

The release of millions of records on Epstein has exposed the financier's social connections with politicians, business people and scientists who he invited to the ranch.

The files have become a persistent political problem for U.S. President Donald Trump, who was named in FBI records released on Thursday in which an ‌unidentified woman made accusations against him related to an alleged sexual encounter.

New Mexico in February became the first U.S. state to launch a legislative "truth commission" into how Epstein was able to operate in secrecy at Zorro Ranch for 26 years.

“New Mexico is setting the example and we expect other states to follow behind,” said Amanda Roberts, 37, Sky Roberts' wife, citing New York and Florida where Epstein had residences where similar probes needed to occur.