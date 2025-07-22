Bryan Johnson plans to shut down or sell his anti-ageing company, says ‘don’t need money…’

Biotech entrepreneur and longevity enthusiast Bryan Johnson has said he may shut down or sell his wellness startup, Blueprint, calling it a "pain-in-the-ass company." The 47-year-old, who recently founded a religion called "Don't Die," said juggling his business ventures and philosophical pursuits has become too difficult.

“Honestly, I am so close to either shutting it down or selling it,” Johnson told Wired. “I don’t need the money, and it’s a pain-in-the-ass company.”

Johnson gained global attention for his anti-ageing project, Project Blueprint, which he claims costs him $2 million (around ₹17 crore) a year. His company, also called Blueprint, sells wellness products such as a ₹4,700 "longevity mix" drink and a ₹3,600 mushroom-based coffee alternative named "Super Shrooms."

He said the company originally began after friends asked him for his supplements, but it “evolved in a way where I was trying to do people a solid.” However, he now believes the business is affecting how people view his philosophical work. “People see the business and give me less credibility on the philosophy side,” he said. “I will not make that trade-off. It is not worth it to me. So yeah, I don’t want it.”

Johnson's shift in focus comes as he dedicates more time to "Don't Die," the religion he announced on social media platform X in March.

Earlier this year, The New York Times reported that Blueprint was struggling financially, allegedly missing its break-even point by at least $1 million (about ₹8.3 crore) each month. The report cited internal documents, court records, and interviews with staff. While Johnson responded to other parts of the article, he did not comment on the financial details at the time.

However, speaking to Wired, Johnson denied the company is in trouble. “We are break-even, and I’ve said that publicly many times. We’ve had profitable months, we’ve had loss months,” he said. “We are not in some kind of emergency financial situation.”