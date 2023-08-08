Hollywood actress Sandra Bullock's longtime partner and boyfriend Bryan Randall recently died at the age of 57 after a battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).
Hollywood actress Sandra Bullock's longtime partner and boyfriend Bryan Randall recently died at the age of 57 after a battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).
The confirmation of his death was reported by Page Six on 7 August.
The confirmation of his death was reported by Page Six on 7 August.
"It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS. Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request," India Today quoted Page Six report with whom the kin of Randall spoke.
"It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS. Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request," India Today quoted Page Six report with whom the kin of Randall spoke.
Though Sandra and Bryan maintained a private relationship, the Hollywood actress did mention it during 'Red Table Talk' in December 2021. Bullock even referred to Bryan as 'the love of my life'.
Though Sandra and Bryan maintained a private relationship, the Hollywood actress did mention it during 'Red Table Talk' in December 2021. Bullock even referred to Bryan as 'the love of my life'.
She had said, "We share two beautiful children — three children, (Randall’s) older daughter. It’s the best thing ever."
She had said, "We share two beautiful children — three children, (Randall’s) older daughter. It’s the best thing ever."
It is to be known that Sandra adopted son Louis (13) and daughter Laila, 10, while Bryan had a daughter named Skylar Staten Randall from a previous relationship.
It is to be known that Sandra adopted son Louis (13) and daughter Laila, 10, while Bryan had a daughter named Skylar Staten Randall from a previous relationship.
Following the demise of Randall, the family members expressed immense gratitude towards the dedicated doctors and selfless nurses.
Following the demise of Randall, the family members expressed immense gratitude towards the dedicated doctors and selfless nurses.
"We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours," the report quoted the family members as saying.
"We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours," the report quoted the family members as saying.
What is ALS:
Also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease, ALS is a rare neurological illness that affects the motor neurons in the brain and spinal cord that control voluntary muscle movement. The symptoms worsen over time in this disease.
What is ALS:
Also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease, ALS is a rare neurological illness that affects the motor neurons in the brain and spinal cord that control voluntary muscle movement. The symptoms worsen over time in this disease.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.