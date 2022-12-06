BS4-BS3 vehicle ban: Transporters' body to protest against Delhi,Punjab govt

In the wake of the rising air pollution, Delhi government's decision to ban the BS 4 petrol and BS 3 diesel vehicles till 9 December didn't bode well for the vehicle drivers. Transporters' body announced to hold protest against Delhi and Punjab governments to oppose vehicle ban
To oppose the ban in BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles in Delhi, transporters' body informed on Monday to take out massive protest against the Aam Aadmi Party governments in Delhi and Punjab. They announced to hold road jams in Delhi and Punjab to oppose the vehicle ban decision.
The announcement came after a meeting was held on Monday by the Delhi Taxi and Tourist Transporters Association. After the meeting they informed that several tourists and taxis come to Delhi from Punjab.
The transporters claimed the decision of the Delhi government to be its conspiracy to impact tourism. They said that the Delhi government had banned the BS -III petrol and BS-IV diesel as part of its planning.
Notably, in the wake of the rising air pollution in the city, the Delhi government on Monday imposed a ban on plying BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in the city till 9 December. The decision was made by the Centre's air quality panel under the stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan(GRAP).
The sub-committee for implementation of GRAP took a meeting on Sunday to review the air quality scenario in the city and took note of its future condition of pollution by reviewing the forecasts for meteorological conditions and the air quality index of Delhi.
Air quality has continued to be ‘very poor’ category in Delhi for the last six days. On Sunday morning the air quality remained in the ‘very poor’ category with an Air Quality Index(AQI) recorded at 328 by System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).
The air quality is considered to be at good condition when its AQI falls between 0 and 100. On the other hand, AQI between 100 to 200 indicates moderate quality of air. AQI between 200-300 indicates poor air and AQI from 300 to 400 shows ‘very poor’ air quality. Air quality comes in severe condition when its AQI falls between 400-500.
