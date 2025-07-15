Bombay Stock Exchange receives bomb threat email: ‘4 RDX IED bombs placed in tower building, would explode at…’– Report

On Tuesday, 15 July, the Bombay Stock Exchange received an email threatening to blow up the building, according to an ANI report citing Mumbai Police. The bomb squad and police promptly arrived at the scene but found nothing suspicious.

Advertisement

According to Mumbai Police, the threat email to BSE was received from an id named ‘Comrade Pinarayi Vijayan’.

The threat email reportedly threatened that “4 RDX IED bombs have been placed in the tower building of the Bombay Stock Exchange and would explode at 3 pm”, according to ANI.

Upon receiving the threat, BSE officials alerted the Mumbai police, following which bomb squad teams and local police units swiftly reached the location and carried out a thorough inspection of the premises.

Mumbai Police has reportedly registered a case against an unknown person in Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg Police Station under sections 351(1)(b), 353(2), 351(3), 351(4) of BNS, and further investigation has been initiated.

On March 12, 1993, BSE was targeted in a coordinated terrorist attack where a powerful car bomb exploded in the basement of the Bombay Stock Exchange building. The 28-storey building was severely damaged, and approximately 50 people were killed. This blast was part of a series of 12 bombs detonated across Mumbai, marking one of the deadliest terror attacks in the city’s history.

Advertisement

Notably, Amritsar's iconic Golden Temple in Amritsar received a bomb threat on Monday, 14 July, prompting the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to file a police complaint.

On Monday, at least three schools in Delhi also received bomb threats in the morning, a Delhi police official had informed. The Delhi police had received calls regarding the bomb threats at around 8 am, from CRPF Schools in Prashant Vihar and Dwarka Sector 16, as well as another school in Chanakyapuri, prompting emergency services to be kicked in, a Delhi Police official said.

Also Read | Three Delhi school get emailed bomb threats, nothing found yet say police

Markets rebound in early trade after four days of decline Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Tuesday after four consecutive sessions of decline, buoyed by a sharp fall in retail inflation to a six-year low of 2.1 per cent in June, bringing it closer to the Reserve Bank of India’s comfort zone.

Advertisement

The recovery was further supported by positive cues from Wall Street’s overnight performance, which lifted sentiment in the domestic equity market during early trade.

The 30-share BSE Sensex gained 203.95 points, reaching 82,457.41, while the 50-share NSE Nifty rose by 68.85 points to 25,151.15 in opening trade.

Among the major gainers on the Sensex were Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharat Electronics, Tata Motors, and Infosys.

However, HCL Technologies saw its shares fall nearly 3 per cent after reporting a 9.7 per cent decline in consolidated net profit for the June quarter. The IT firm attributed the dip to higher expenses and a one-off hit linked to a client’s bankruptcy. Despite this, HCL raised the lower end of its revenue growth guidance for the full financial year, citing strong booking expectations in the coming quarters.

Advertisement

Other laggards included Eternal, UltraTech Cement, Tata Steel, and ICICI Bank.

The notable fall in retail inflation, primarily driven by softer prices of food items such as vegetables — aided by a favourable monsoon — was a key factor lifting market sentiment on Tuesday morning.