BSE's Ashishkumar Chauhan likely to be next MD & CEO of NSE

Ashishkumar Chauhan is likely to be the next managing director and CEO of leading exchange, the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Sources said the capital markets regulator Sebi cleared his appointment as the MD and CEO of NSE. Ashishkumar Chauhan is currently the MD and CEO of BSE. Sources said Ashishkumar Chauhan will be appointed for a period of five years.

