The Border Security Force (BSF) troops on Wednesday shot dead a Pakistani intruder along the International Border in Pathankot of Punjab, officials said, revealing that a strong protest will be lodged with rangers across the border.

The incident happened early Wednesday morning when the BSF personnel noticed some suspicious movement in the Border Outpost Tashpatan area along the IB.

Despite being challenged by the BSF troops, the intruder did not stop after crossing over onto this side, they said.

Sensing threat, the jawans shot at the intruder, neutralising him. Identity and motive of the Pakistani intruder is being ascertained.

A BSF spokesperson, Jammu Frontier, said a strong protest will be lodged with Pakistan Rangers over the incident at the Pathankot international border.

The BSF secures the India-Pakistan border, including a 553-km stretch in Punjab.

This comes as the BSF has ordered mobilisation of additional manpower at posts along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab as part of its measures to strengthen the anti-infiltration grid and check the intrusion of drones carrying ammunition or drugs.