BTS' V fixes Uma Thurman's hair before taking pictures; netizens react, ‘The second time in a week I wished I was….’

Kim Taehyung, who is popularly known as V of BTS, is making headlines after he was spotted fixing Hollywood actress Uma Thurman's hair before taking pictures. The viral video clip showing this adorable move was shot at the 2025 Paris Fashion Week.

Kim Taehyung, who is the global brand ambassador of Celine, attended the show of French luxury fashion house and fans were taken aback after his sweet gesture.

Social media reaction A user wrote, “He looks like the polite school boy taking graduation pic with the principal 😭 he's so sweet.”

Another user remarked, “He’s always been a gentleman, this is what I admired most with V.”

A third user stated, “The second time in a week that I wished I was Uma.”

A fourth comment read, “Uma really won in life, first pose with RM, now with V.”

This marked Uma's second appearance with BTS band member in the last few days. On September 27, she was photographed with BTS' RM while enjoying Bottega Veneta show in Milan, sitting next to the music icon, during Paris Fashion Week.

More about Kim aka V The 29-year-old South Korean singer and songwriter was born on born December 30, 1995. He made his debut as a member of the boy band BTS, under Big Hit Entertainment, in 2013.

Famous for 3 solo soundtracks under BTS—"Stigma" in 2016, "Singularity" in 2018 and "Inner Child" in 2020, besides being a part of several BTS' successful projects. One of the top trending band members on South Korea's Gaon Digital Charts made his acting debut in 2016 with television series “Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth.”

“Scenery” released in 2019 marked his first independent song, which was self-composed. With the release of the singles "Love Me Again" and “Rainy Days” in 2023, V made his official debut as a solo artist. On September 8, his debut solo album Layover was released, which was accompanied by a third single, “Slow Dancing.”

Who is Uma Thurman? The 55-year-old Hollywood actress enacted in several popular film, including films Henry & June (1990), The Truth About Cats & Dogs (1996), Batman & Robin (1997), Gattaca (1997), Les Misérables (1998), Paycheck (2003), The Producers (2005), My Super Ex-Girlfriend (2006), Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010), Lars von Trier's Nymphomaniac (2013),[7] The House That Jack Built (2018) and Hollywood Stargirl (2022). She featured on December 1985 and May 1986 covers of British Vogue.