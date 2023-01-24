Budget 2023-24: Will Government push the pedal for PE / VC investments?4 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 03:13 PM IST
Union Budget 2023-24 would be the last full budget before the general elections in 2024 and it could be anyone’s guess whether this budget would have a capitalist or a socialist outlook.
(Authored by Vivek Gupta, Partner and National Head, M&A and PE Tax, KPMG in India and Tanuruh Gupta, Chartered Accountant)
