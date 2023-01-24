Budget 2023-24: Will Government push the pedal for PE / VC investments?

GST exemption on investment management services to foreign investors: GST is levied on the investment management fees payable by the AIF to the Fund manager and charged and recovered from its investors (whether domestic or foreign). In all practicalities, management fees are more of an agreement between the investors and the Fund manager. Without any credit/refund eligibility, levy of GST increases the cost of investment for foreign investors making it less attractive. It has been a very long standing ask that any investment management services provided to foreign investors should be regarded as deemed export of services and GST should not be levied on the same, which has till now remained unaddressed. It will be important to see whether the Government, which is promoting GIFT city in Gujarat, which already exempts GST on Fund managers, would agree to this ask or continue to encourage fund managers to move their shop to GIFT city.