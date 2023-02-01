Budget 2023 announces support for setting up battery energy storage of 4,000MwH
- In her speech, the minister said that the government will support setting up a battery energy storage of 4,000MwH.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharama presented the Budget 2023 in the parliament today. In her speech, the minister said that the government will support setting up a battery energy storage of 4,000MwH.
