Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
e-paper
Home / News / Budget 2023 announces support for setting up battery energy storage of 4,000MwH

Budget 2023 announces support for setting up battery energy storage of 4,000MwH

1 min read . 12:18 PM IST Livemint
New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary and officials comes out of the Finance Ministry at North Block, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget 2023-24. Sitharaman will be presenting her fifth Union Budget in Parliament. (PTI Photo/Subhav Shukla)(PTI02_01_2023_000108A)

  • In her speech, the minister said that the government will support setting up a battery energy storage of 4,000MwH.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharama presented the Budget 2023 in the parliament today. In her speech, the minister said that the government will support setting up a battery energy storage of 4,000MwH.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharama presented the Budget 2023 in the parliament today. In her speech, the minister said that the government will support setting up a battery energy storage of 4,000MwH.

The government also announced to spend 10,000 crore per year for urban infra development fund.

The government also announced to spend 10,000 crore per year for urban infra development fund.

This is the last full budget of the Modi government 2.0. During the Union Budget speech, the Finance Minister announced seven priorities of the Budget.

This is the last full budget of the Modi government 2.0. During the Union Budget speech, the Finance Minister announced seven priorities of the Budget.

These seven priorities are inclusive development, reaching the last mile, infra and investment, unleashing the potential, green growth, youth power and financial sector.

These seven priorities are inclusive development, reaching the last mile, infra and investment, unleashing the potential, green growth, youth power and financial sector.

Some of the important highlights announced today were an agriculture accelerator fund will be set up to help agri startups in the country and the government has announced to raise farm credit target to 20 lakh crore.

Some of the important highlights announced today were an agriculture accelerator fund will be set up to help agri startups in the country and the government has announced to raise farm credit target to 20 lakh crore.

The FM also announced PM Vishwa Karma Kaushal Samman which will be a package of assistance for traditional artisans and craftsmen. The government said it would improve quality, scale and scale of their products, which will integrate these entrepreneurs with MSME value chain.

The FM also announced PM Vishwa Karma Kaushal Samman which will be a package of assistance for traditional artisans and craftsmen. The government said it would improve quality, scale and scale of their products, which will integrate these entrepreneurs with MSME value chain.

(With inputs from agencies)

(With inputs from agencies)

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP