Home / News / Budget 2023: FM announces reduction in Basic Customs Duty on parts of TV panels
Budget 2023: FM announces reduction in Basic Customs Duty on parts of TV panels

1 min read . Updated: 01 Feb 2023, 12:48 PM IST Govind Choudhary
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds a folder-case containing Union Budget 2023-24 outside the Finance Ministry at North Block, in New Delhi. (PTI)Premium
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds a folder-case containing Union Budget 2023-24 outside the Finance Ministry at North Block, in New Delhi. (PTI)

  • FM says that to promote value addition in the manufacturing of TVs, she proposes to reduce the Basic Customs Duty on parts of open cells of TV panels to 2.5%: FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharama presented the Budget 2023 in the parliament today. In her speech, the minister said that to promote value addition in the manufacturing of TVs, she proposed to reduce the Basic Customs Duty on parts of open cells of TV panels to 2.5%: FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

This is the last full budget of the Modi government 2.0. During the Union Budget speech, the Finance Minister announced seven priorities of the Budget.

These seven priorities are inclusive development, reaching the last mile, infra and investment, unleashing the potential, green growth, youth power and financial sector.

Some of the important highlights announced today were an agriculture accelerator fund will be set up to help agri startups in the country and the government has announced to raise farm credit target to 20 lakh crore.

The FM also announced PM Vishwa Karma Kaushal Samman which will be a package of assistance for traditional artisans and craftsmen. The government said it would improve quality, scale and scale of their products, which will integrate these entrepreneurs with MSME value chain.

(With inputs from agencies)

