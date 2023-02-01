Budget 2023: FM announces reduction in Basic Customs Duty on parts of TV panels
- FM says that to promote value addition in the manufacturing of TVs, she proposes to reduce the Basic Customs Duty on parts of open cells of TV panels to 2.5%: FM Nirmala Sitharaman.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharama presented the Budget 2023 in the parliament today. In her speech, the minister said that to promote value addition in the manufacturing of TVs, she proposed to reduce the Basic Customs Duty on parts of open cells of TV panels to 2.5%: FM Nirmala Sitharaman.
