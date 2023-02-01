Budget 2023: FM emphasises scrapping of old vehicles, centre to allocate funds
- In her budget speech for this year FM Sitharaman said, In addition to vehicle scrappage policy announced in Budget 2021-22, more funds have been allocated now to support efforts to scrap old vehicles under the central government. States will also be supported to help them scrap old vehicles and old ambulances.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced the Budget 2023. She has stressed upon the scrappage vehicle policy. According to the minister, more funds will be allocated towards scrapping of old vehicles by the central government. She also said that the central government will support state governments to scrap old vehicles and ambulances.
