Home / News / Budget 2023: FM emphasises scrapping of old vehicles, centre to allocate funds
Back

Budget 2023: FM emphasises scrapping of old vehicles, centre to allocate funds

1 min read . Updated: 01 Feb 2023, 01:18 PM IST Edited By Govind Choudhary
New Delhi, Feb 01 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman carrying the tablet leaves from the Ministry of Finance to present and read out the Union Budget 2023 at the Parliament, at North Block, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo/Rahul Singh) (Rahul Singh)Premium
New Delhi, Feb 01 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman carrying the tablet leaves from the Ministry of Finance to present and read out the Union Budget 2023 at the Parliament, at North Block, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo/Rahul Singh) (Rahul Singh)

  • In her budget speech for this year FM Sitharaman said, In addition to vehicle scrappage policy announced in Budget 2021-22, more funds have been allocated now to support efforts to scrap old vehicles under the central government. States will also be supported to help them scrap old vehicles and old ambulances.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced the Budget 2023. She has stressed upon the scrappage vehicle policy. According to the minister, more funds will be allocated towards scrapping of old vehicles by the central government. She also said that the central government will support state governments to scrap old vehicles and ambulances.

In her budget speech for this year FM Sitharaman said, “In addition to vehicle scrappage policy announced in Budget 2021-22, more funds have been allocated now to support efforts to scrap old vehicles under the central government. States will also be supported to help them scrap old vehicles and old ambulances."

To recall, the Scrappage Policy was announced in the previous budget and it was aimed to phase out vehicles older than 15 years in a bid to boost clean-energy vehicles and new automobiles sales. The government also announced the plans to scrap nine lakh vehicles owned by the central and state governments, transport corporations and public sector undertakings from April 2023.

As per the Scrappage Policy 2022, the centre and state governments will provide 25 percent tax rebate on the road tax for vehicles that are purchased by scrapping older vehicles, Moreover, the government is planning to setup a scrapping facility within 150km from each city centre across the country to facilitate accessibility.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
RELATED STORIES
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds a folder-case containing Union Budget 2023-24 outside the Finance Ministry at North Block, in New Delhi. (PTI)

Budget 2023: From MSMEs, professionals to new co-operatives, 5 key tax benefits

3 min read . 01:17 PM IST
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout