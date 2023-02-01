Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 will present the Union Budget for 2023 in the Parliament at 11 am. This is the last full-year budget before the national elections in 2024 and key state elections later this year. Like the previous two Union Budgets, Union Budget 2023-24 will also be delivered in paperless form. Will the taxpayers receive income tax relief? The expectations of individual taxpayers soar higher as they expect some reliefs in the tax front from the budget announcements.
01 Feb 2023, 08:08 AM IST
Budget 2023: Where and when to watch
The LIVE presentation of Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget for the fiscal year 2023-2024 can be watched on Sansad TV and Doodarshan. The live telecast will also be available on their Youtube channels. Read here
01 Feb 2023, 08:00 AM IST
Union Budget 2023
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2023 on Tuesday, February 1, 2023. This will be the last full Budget before the Lok Sabha Elections in 2024. Catch all the LIVE updates here