Budget 2023 seen pro-growth, prudent, and not so populist2 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 11:15 AM IST
Budget 2023 comes amid a challenging backdrop as recessionary fears take center stage globally
India’s government will look to maintain its pace of spending to bolster growth as it leans on asset sales while shunning subsidies to shrink the deficit, according to a survey of economists.
