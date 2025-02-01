Budget 2025: FM Nirmala Sitharaman says nearly 90 lakh paid additional tax; extends time limit for updated tax returns

In her budget speech, Finance Minister Sitharamn said, “In line with this, we brought in updated return facility in 2022 for voluntary compliance by taxpayers who had omitted to report their correct income. Our trust in taxpayers was proved right. Nearly 90 lakh taxpayers voluntarily updated their incomes by paying additional tax. Taking this trust further, I now propose to extend the time-limit to file updated returnsfor any assessment year, from the current limit of two years, to four years.”