Budget Airline’s New Upgrade Option: Empty Middle Seats

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. on Tuesday rolled out a new perk for customers bothered by the notoriously cramped quarters on so-called ultra-low-cost flights. For a few extra bucks, passengers can now sit in specially designated rows at the front of the plane with blocked-out middle seats, extra leg room and a guarantee to deplane first. In other words, no more bumping elbows with your neighbor.

The announcement marks the latest in discount airlines' unending quest to monetize every aspect of flights, from water to printed boarding passes. The "UpFront Plus" option, starting at $49, will be available for flights beginning April 10, Frontier Airlines said in a statement.

Frontier based the new product on European-style business class offerings, Chief Executive Officer Barry Biffle said at an industry conference Tuesday. The change, along with premium economy and a business-class offering, "is going to give revenue a boost," he said.

The move underscores the efforts by budget carriers to boost sales amid pressure from uneven travel demand and rising competition in lower ends of the market. Spirit Airlines Inc. has faced questions over its financial prospects and liquidity following the collapse of its sale to JetBlue Airways Corp.

Frontier is "adding a lot of capacity in a market that is a little bit unbalanced in terms of demand and supply," said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Francois Duflot. He added that a unique seating upgrade allows the airline to differentiate itself from others.

Discounters are also searching for ways to win more passengers who switched to premium carriers during the pandemic. Their options are limited since most such airlines have all-coach seating.

Frontier shares gained 1% as of 2:51 p.m. in New York and have risen more than 36% this year.

