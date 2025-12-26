Centre eyes ₹1 trillion boost for farm infrastructure in Budget to cut crop loss

The AIF, announced as part of the ₹20 trillion pandemic stimulus package, currently has a loan support ceiling corpus of ₹1 trillion. Under the scheme, banks and financial institutions provide loans for eligible projects, with the Centre offering a 3% interest subvention on loans of up to ₹2 crore for a period of seven years, along with credit guarantee cover for loans of the same amount. Beneficiaries must contribute at least 10% to the project cost.