New Delhi: More than five years after it was launched as a pandemic-era stimulus, the agriculture infrastructure fund (AIF) may be set for a substantial scale-up. The Centre is considering an additional allocation of over ₹1 trillion to the scheme over the next five years in the upcoming Union budget, according to two people aware of the development.
Centre eyes ₹1 trillion boost for farm infrastructure in Budget to cut crop loss
SummaryThe Budget proposal underscores the government’s efforts to make agricultural infrastructure a cornerstone of reforms in the farm sector, which accounts account for about 18% of India’s GDP and employs nearly 46% of the workforce
